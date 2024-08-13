Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 3,382 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $192.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,235,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,739. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $175.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.64.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

