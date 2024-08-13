First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Acceptance Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FACO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217. The company has a market capitalization of $139.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

