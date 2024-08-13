First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Acceptance Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FACO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217. The company has a market capitalization of $139.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.
About First Acceptance
