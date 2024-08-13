First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of FBNC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.58. 153,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,951. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.03. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $143.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 20.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $989,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 17,233.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

