First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FGBIP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. 626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

