First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 129.1% in July

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 129.1% from the July 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FCAL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,097. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $247.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.58 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.68%.

(Get Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.