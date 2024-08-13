First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 129.1% in July

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 129.1% from the July 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of FCAL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,097. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $247.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.58 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $51.97.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
