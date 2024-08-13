First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the July 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000.

FNY stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,128. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $77.92. The stock has a market cap of $333.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13.

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

