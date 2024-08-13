First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the July 15th total of 374,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,785. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $45.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
