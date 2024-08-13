First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the July 15th total of 374,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,785. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $45.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,000.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

