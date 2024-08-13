Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Up 8.4%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.09. 1,109,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,441,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 2.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,178,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,130,000 after acquiring an additional 656,839 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,330,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,086,000 after buying an additional 757,105 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,877,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,476,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 52,744 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

