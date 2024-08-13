Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 37,010 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF makes up about 1.1% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,038,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

