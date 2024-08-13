Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April makes up approximately 2.2% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.91% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAPR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $72,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FAPR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $555.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

