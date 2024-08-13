FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

FONAR Stock Performance

FONAR stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. FONAR has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FONAR

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FONAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FONAR during the first quarter worth $205,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FONAR in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 725.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

