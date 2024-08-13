FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
FONAR Stock Performance
FONAR stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. FONAR has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 7.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FONAR
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
