Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $75.69

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.69, but opened at $74.14. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 982 shares changing hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FORTY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 808,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 5.27% of Formula Systems (1985) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

