Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 72,668.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 61,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,172,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,741. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

