Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Announces Earnings Results

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Fortrea’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortrea updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Fortrea Trading Up 4.1 %

Fortrea stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 507,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. Fortrea has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $41.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTRE. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

