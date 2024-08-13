Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $27.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortrea from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Fortrea stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.67. 1,842,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,472. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -15.53. Fortrea has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortrea

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortrea

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,110,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fortrea by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,938,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,075,000 after buying an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortrea by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,466,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after acquiring an additional 918,240 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,859,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,056,000.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

