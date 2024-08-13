Frank D. Lee Purchases 8,264 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,186.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,313,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.82. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22. The company has a market cap of $577.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 37.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 590,082 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 39.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,066,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.
