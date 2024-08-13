Frank D. Lee Purchases 8,264 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,186.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,313,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.82. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22. The company has a market cap of $577.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 37.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 590,082 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 39.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,066,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

