Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,900 shares, a growth of 308.7% from the July 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTF. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. 45,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,373. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $6.67.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

