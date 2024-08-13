Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Update

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 183.7% from the July 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FEIM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,455. The company has a market capitalization of $115.27 million, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. Frequency Electronics has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEIM. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 32.0% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

