Friedenthal Financial Has $4.34 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 24,109.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,624 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,838 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after buying an additional 689,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after buying an additional 636,112 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,178.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after buying an additional 549,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 530,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FLOT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 865,242 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.