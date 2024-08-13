Friedenthal Financial Invests $756,000 in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in C3.ai by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in C3.ai by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,069. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. Analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk raised shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

