Friedenthal Financial Lowers Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Friedenthal Financial cut its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HWM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.92. 2,816,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,669. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

