Friedenthal Financial Purchases 1,497 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,919,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,683,000 after purchasing an additional 393,715 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,321,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,552,000 after purchasing an additional 76,063 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,582,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,679,000 after buying an additional 1,080,131 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,585,000 after buying an additional 268,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,554,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,362,000 after acquiring an additional 101,072 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 486,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,068. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

