Friedenthal Financial Purchases 696 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 787,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,883,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 503,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after buying an additional 129,570 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.85.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.