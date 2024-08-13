Friedenthal Financial Purchases New Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.93.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.08. 1,730,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,335. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.72.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $859,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

