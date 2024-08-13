Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $95.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $103.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Hari K. Avula sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Hari K. Avula sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $192,532.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,165.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,096 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,846 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

