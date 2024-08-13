Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the July 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fujitsu Stock Performance

Fujitsu stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. 264,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,980. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

