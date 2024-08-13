GateToken 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.65 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $7.27 or 0.00011930 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 8% against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $678.37 million and $1.65 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010653 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,962.36 or 0.99984495 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00055339 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,258,042 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,258,040.92327836 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.20826483 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,051,718.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.