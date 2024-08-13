GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

GEHC stock opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,005 shares of company stock worth $5,941,366. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after purchasing an additional 399,961 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 71,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,638 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 57,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

