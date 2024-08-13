Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,655 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,079.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,142,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,778,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,775,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,062,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

