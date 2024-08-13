Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 16 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuit by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,480,000 after acquiring an additional 416,099 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $18.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $645.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $625.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.60. The firm has a market cap of $180.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

