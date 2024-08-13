Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $4.33 on Tuesday, reaching $267.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,200. The stock has a market cap of $400.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.21 and its 200 day moving average is $258.80.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

