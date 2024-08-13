Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $31.82 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 670,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.37. 833,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,360. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.