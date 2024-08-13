Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $31.82 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 670,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
SCHA traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.37. 833,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,360. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
