Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $7.70 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $4.29 on Tuesday, reaching $535.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,063,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,408. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

