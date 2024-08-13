Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $9.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,972,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,353,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 765,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,775. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.96.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.