Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $9.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,972,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,353,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 765,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,775. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.