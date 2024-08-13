Gemmer Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $14.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $648.02. 2,638,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,947. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49. The company has a market cap of $279.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $652.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,218 shares of company stock valued at $60,687,405 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

