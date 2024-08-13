Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,513 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average of $159.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

