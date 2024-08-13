Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 620 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 75.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.45. 1,628,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,712. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.38 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

