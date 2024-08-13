GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.19

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 28045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $72,245.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,508,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,434,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $72,245.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 125,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,170 and sold 603,337 shares valued at $19,264,728. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth $9,575,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in GeneDx by 59.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

