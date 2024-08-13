General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $345.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $293.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $315.06.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $291.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.12 and a 200-day moving average of $285.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $302.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total value of $3,585,476.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,565,000 after purchasing an additional 68,290 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

