General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444,312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,858,000 after purchasing an additional 501,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,362,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,459,000 after purchasing an additional 369,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Barclays reduced their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $74.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

