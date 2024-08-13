Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Gentherm stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.45. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $810,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,010.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,317,050. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 86.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

