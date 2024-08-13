Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $136.71. The stock had a trading volume of 115,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,629. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.43.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genuine Parts



Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

