Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, August 5th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Global Ship Lease from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GSL stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $948.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 97.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 26.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after buying an additional 1,470,002 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 327,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

