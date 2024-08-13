Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial cut its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.78. 160,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,042. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

