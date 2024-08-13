Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GFI. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Up 2.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Gold Fields stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,704,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,767. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.