Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Lessened by Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 571,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.48. The company had a trading volume of 145,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,644. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.25. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $111.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

