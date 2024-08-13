Got Guaranteed 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16,999.23 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $16,999.23 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

