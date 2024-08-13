GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the July 15th total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 368,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of -4.33. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.
GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.