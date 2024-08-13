GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the July 15th total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 368,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of -4.33. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

Get GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.