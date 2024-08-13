Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Short Interest Update

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Greentown Management Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRMHF remained flat at C$0.62 during trading on Tuesday. Greentown Management has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.50.
Greentown Management Company Profile
