Grin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $98,134.51 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Grin has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $98,134.51 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,179.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.26 or 0.00590178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00104531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00031923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.67 or 0.00252908 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00035736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00071028 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

